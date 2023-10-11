One day after prosecutors announced a slew of new charges against Rep. George Santos, six of his fellow New York Republican lawmakers have apparently had enough.

The group, led by New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, is introducing a measure Wednesday to expel the embattled Republican lawmaker from Congress.

"Today, I’ll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People’s House of fraudster, George Santos," D'Esposito wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

D'Esposito says the bill will be backed by fellow New York GOP Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams, all of whom were elected alongside Santos last year.

Further details on the measure are expected later Wednesday, D'Esposito said. Expelling Santos from the House would require the support of two-thirds of its members, a potentially tricky proposition in a narrowly divided chamber.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed new charges against Santos connected to allegedly charging tens of thousands of dollars to his donors' credit cards without their knowledge, stealing his family members’ identities and inflating his campaign finance reports to federal election authorities by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“As alleged, Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign," U.S. Attorney Breon Pearce said in a statement. "Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen."

Santos is alleged to have stolen the personal identity and financial information of his campaign donors to make over $44,000 in charges over the course of eight months without their knowledge or approval. Often these donations exceeded federal campaign contribution limits, prosecutors said, so Santos would falsely list the money as coming from himself, relatives or other donors.

At one point, Santos allegedly charged $12,000 to a donor’s credit card and eventually transferred “the vast majority” of the money into his personal bank account.

Santos on Wednesday vehemently denied the charges, telling reporters he will not accept a plea deal.

“The answer is no. I will not take a plea deal,” he said. “I can prove my innocence.”

He also refused to resign and maintained that he is still running for reelection.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

