ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is underway to ease congestion on a busy segment of Econlockhatchee Trail in East Orange County.

What You Need To Know Orange County is widening Econlockhatchee Trail from Lake Underhill Road to State Road 408



Currently congestion is an issue during certain times of the day



The $66.7 million project will also add bike lanes, sidewalks and a closed drainage system



The work should be completed in 2026

Carlos Estrada lives off Lake Underhill Road near Econlockhatchee Trail. He says during some parts of the day, it’s difficult to move on Econ Trail, as it’s also known.

“Because of (Valencia) College, at rush hour, this gets congested,” said Estrada. “In order for you to turn left here at the light, you cannot go.”

Estrada says apartments near State Road 408 and Valencia College East have brought more traffic to Econ Trail.

“Building and building, but the streets, they’re not wide enough, they should have more lanes,” he said.

The good news for Estrada is that more lanes are coming.

Orange County is now widening Econ Trail from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway, from just south of Lake Underhill Road to just north of State Road 408.

The project includes building a new two-lane bridge over State Road 408 to parallel the existing bridge.

“That will fix the problem,” said Estrada.

Bike lanes, sidewalks and a closed drainage system are also a part of the plan.

The $66.7 million project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.