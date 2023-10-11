ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an emotion-filled room as more than two dozen men, women and children gathered in prayer at the Chabad of Orlando on Tuesday night.

Many of those prayed for the safety of their loved ones still in Israel.

“One of our members was on the phone with his parents as Hamas terrorists tried to get into their shelter,” one member said with tears in her eyes. “He heard everything, thank God they couldn’t get in and left.”

Members shared stories of what they’ve seen and heard from family and friends, embracing one another not just physically, but in faith.

Rabbi Yosef Konikov of Chabad of South Orlando said he’s moved to see the Jewish community and those who support them coming together in solidarity and giving them a way to mourn. But, even with all the vigils and demonstrations that have take place over the past few days, he felt compelled to do one himself.

“There are many people in the community that feel that they want to do something, they wanted to join together, pray together,” Konikov said. “Some of the people here tonight have friends and family in Israel and they feel connected.”

Rabbi Konikov says the events that have taken place over the last few days have impacted Jewish people on all different levels, from intellectually to religiously.

The reoccurring theme from the Rabbi was the connection many Jewish people have to Israel, as people in attendance prayed, sang and donated to charities that are in Israel, many left with a little bit more sense of hope.

“It’s in our daily prayers, we talk about Israel, Jerusalem and every Jew is connected,” Konikov said.

With all the horrific images coming from the Middle East, Konikov wants people to remember that whether you’re a practicing Jew or not, there are things we can do spiritually to help the people of Israel, to practice goodness and kindness.

“No one wants war or wants to hear about people dying," he said. "But what we can do is increase kindness and goodness.”

Many of those who attended lingered to share more stories and get words of wisdom and comfort from the Rabbi before heading home.