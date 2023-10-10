ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — About 100 people gathered at Temple Beth-El in Ormond Beach to show they solidarity with the state of Israel.

People from the Jewish community, pastors and even city leaders showed up to show their support for the Israeli community.

Those in attendance shared scripture, prayers for peace and shoulders to lean or cry on during this difficult time. Many of those who spoke denounced the terrorist acts of Hamas on the people of Israel.

As people sat in the temple with tears and Jewish flags, many applauses and even standing ovations were given when it came to recognizing the strength of the state of Israel, it’s people and the renouncement of terrorism.

On of those in attendance was Alexander Polliack, a resident of Palm Coast who said he was honored to be at the vigil and to see the support from the community.

Polliack, who has still has family in Israel says vigils like Monday nights are important and make a difference in the lives of those here and in Israel, “A large part of my family are hiding in a bomb shelter right now in Israel and it is extremely helpful to feel this sense of unity tonight and I feel it will be very important for them to know they are not a lone.”

“He moved me to tears, his words meant a lot,” Polliack said.

Now, Polliack and his family are praying and asking for even more support as his nephew was drafted back into the army and will be expected to fight for the country.

“We are extremely worried for him because he’s in the special forces and I believe it has just been announced that he’s going into Gaza, possibly going in there and I know he’s going to be one of the first and we all pray for him to be safe.”

Polliack says his hope is that the people of Israel will heal from this and the rest of the world stands behind them and supports them. While he says he believes in the wrath of God, he hopes that this also brings peace to Palestine.

As of right now, all of Polliack’s family is safe.