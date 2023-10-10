TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians with Citizens property insurance coverage who received a letter with an offer to switch to a private insurance company have until the end of day Tuesday to make a decision.

If customers with the state-backed insurance provider do not respond by Oct. 10, customers will be automatically switched to the private insurer. Citizens policyholders do not have to accept the offer from the private company, but if it is within 20% of the Citizens rate, they might not be able to renew their Citizens policy.

Roughly 300,000 letters were sent out with the offer to switch to private insurers. The process is called depopulation, which former state deputy insurance commissioner Lisa Miller says isn’t unusual.

“The word depopulate is so awful. It just simply means that Citizens is trying to shrink,” Miller said. “Citizens is the government’s insurance company. It’s not for profit. They have no motive to make a profit and the more they shrink, the better it is for the state.”

According to Miller, roughly 1.3 million Floridians have policies with Citizens. Roughly 7.5 million people have homeowners insurance across the entire state. She said should anything affect Citizens’ ability to pay claims, that responsibility will fall on residents.

“Roughly 20 million people will be paying for the shortfall in funds if that were to occur with Citizens, because Citizens has to be able to pay its claims,” she said. “Now they’ve got plenty of money and are able to do that, but the more that Citizens grows the more likelihood that all of Florida will pay a tax to support Citizens when the time comes if they need the extra funds.”

Citizens was created as an insurer of last resort, and those who received the offer letters are considered to be policyholders with the lowest risk.

Miller says Citizens policies aren’t as good as those offered by private companies and don’t include things like pool cages and additional buildings on your property.