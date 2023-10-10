Republicans in the House of Representatives on Tuesday will gather to hear the two leading candidates vying to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

But it will certainly be a challenge for either of the two contenders — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — to garner the 217 votes needed to secure the speaker’s gavel.

With the recently deposed McCarthy not ruling out returning to the role in recent days, and the war in Israel putting pressure on the House to pick a leader, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be next to lead the House.

What You Need To Know Republicans in the House of Representatives are set to meet on Tuesday to hear the two leading candidates vying to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker



House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are running for the speaker's gavel



It could be a challenge for either candidate to garner the 217 votes needed to secure the role



Potentially complicating matters, McCarthy is not ruling out returning to the role in recent days amid the war in Israel

Scalise and Jordan are both set to speak at Tuesday's closed-door candidate forum before lawmakers are set to vote on Wednesday morning. While both candidates have their supporters in the Republican conference, some members have said that they want McCarthy back – particularly as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

"Now more than ever we need stability," California Rep. John Duarte said of McCarthy, saying that the plan the former speaker put out Monday about Israel "stands out as the most coherent strategy amongst any of our leaders."

When asked by reporters on Monday if he'd be open to returning as speaker following his historic ouster last week at the hands of a group of Republican rebels, McCarthy didn't rule it out.

"That's a decision by the conference," McCarthy said. "I'll allow the conference to make whatever decision."

"Unfortunately the House can do nothing without a speaker," he acknowledged. Until the House picks a new leader, the lower chamber of Congress cannot take any action on legislation, a tricky proposition as calls for more aid to Israel grow.

Meanwhile, a report from CNN suggests that some McCarthy allies could nominate him again for speaker, a move that could prolong the process to pick a new House leader.

Republicans in the House admit they're in a tough spot when it comes to finding consensus on a speaker.

"Some are gonna throw Kevin McCarthy's name out and then Scalise, and then Jim Jordan," Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs committee. "I think that by and large people accept the will of the conference, but getting to 217, that's going to be the issue."

There are still major concerns among Republicans about the 8 members of the conference who banded together to oust McCarthy – particularly that they could do it again to anyone elected to serve as speaker.

"They don't support the institution, they don't support a party, in a sense it’s all about the media clicks," said Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, a centrist Republican in the House. "It's all about social media and getting on certain segments of the cable news, but it hurt our country, it's hurt Congress, it's hurt our party."

House Republicans met Monday night to discuss several changes to the rules aimed at avoiding the lengthy public display from January, a 15-round marathon of voting that ultimately led to McCarthy's ascendance. But they appeared to be no closer to coalescing around a pick to lead the conference forward – something that could not only complicate aid to Israel, but funding for border security, Ukraine and to keep the U.S. government running with just weeks until yet another shutdown deadline.