ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The conversation continues regarding the potential rezoning and major redevelopment of Shingle Creek in Orange County.

What You Need To Know The public can voice its opinion during Orange County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon



Some of the public say the proposal to rezone Shingle Creek will impact wildlife, create more traffic



Officials say it will create new jobs and could help fun the Sunshine Corridor

If approved, this decision would impact not only residents living in the area but also hundreds of acres of land that are just minutes from attractions like SeaWorld and Disney Springs.

There was a public hearing in September where dozens of residents from the area that may be rezoned declared that this was not something they agreed with.

Some of the main issues residents had with the proposal to rezone Shingle Creek for future development are the impacts it would have on wildlife and overloading the area with more traffic.

Tuesday is the first public hearing since September where people will get to weigh in again on why they are for or against this project.

While the potential taxing district would curate new jobs and housing and tourist resorts, it would also be used to potentially help fund the Sunshine Corridor, an expansion of SunRail that will connect the Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center near International Drive and Disney Springs.

“The Sunshine Corridor really provides a premium transportation option to improve mobility, connectivity and accessibility to major employment centers while stimulating economic development opportunities to support adjacent communities in the rapidly growing Central Florida region,” said Brian Stanger, an FDOT modal administrator.

On Monday, FDOT officials presented an update to their preliminary results and progress on the expansion of SunRail, which would also affect the future expansion of Brightline to Tampa.

Officials estimate the capital cost to fund the Sunshine Corridor will surpass $2 billion.

Tuesday’s public hearing will be held during the Orange County Commission meeting, which started at 9 a.m. The public comment portion is scheduled for later in the afternoon.