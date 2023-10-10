ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Commission voted Tuesday to establish a taxing district as part of a plan to curate new jobs and housing, and tourist resorts.

What You Need To Know A new taxing district has been approved by Orange County to help fund an expansion of SunRail as well as other infrastructure



The SunRail expansion would connect the Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center near International Drive



Officials estimate the capital cost to fund the so-called Sunshine Corridor will surpass $2 billion

The Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District will also be used to help fund the Sunshine Corridor, an expansion of SunRail that will connect the Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center near International Drive, Disney Springs and Unviersal's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando, along with Orlando’s Right Rail coalition, announced plans for the district in January.

As part of the plan, Universal Orlando is pledging 13 acres of land for the convention center station and says it will support up to $125 million in bond financing to fund the project.

And, along with the Orlando's Right Rail coalition, Universal plans to contribute and support the district’s guarantee of $13 million in annual ticket sales — the estimated yearly amount needed to operate the corridor.

“The Sunshine Corridor really provides a premium transportation option to improve mobility, connectivity and accessibility to major employment centers while stimulating economic development opportunities to support adjacent communities in the rapidly growing Central Florida region,” said Florida Department of Transportation modal administrator Brian Stanger.

On Monday, FDOT officials presented an update to their preliminary results and progress on the expansion of SunRail, which would also affect the future expansion of Brightline to Tampa.

Officials estimate the capital cost to fund the Sunshine Corridor will surpass $2 billion.