CLEVELAND — The Forbes Under 30 Summit has brought A-list celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny to Cleveland.

Beyond bringing networking opportunities and vibrant discussions to Cleveland, the summit is helping to boost the local economy in many ways, including through a local food truck festival.

Organizers said Cleveland is an entrepreneurial hub they wanted to spotlight. Bryan Jones, owner of Jones Bones BBQ, served a crowd of 4,000 attendees and speakers and exemplifies that entrepreneurial spirit perfectly.

“So this, this is a lot bigger than we’re used to doing,” he said. ”But if they had 10,000, we could do it. It don’t matter. It’s all about the prep. You just gotta start a little bit earlier, a day or two ahead.”

The food truck festival at the Forbes Under 30 Summit started at 1 p.m., but Jones had been up since 4 a.m. prepping food for the event.

Jones started his barbecue food truck in 2013, with $3,500 and a recipe from his late grandma, Mabel.

“I’ve been cooking it all these years, and it still smells good,” he said.

Business has grown over the years.

The food truck has won several awards, and he and his wife, Krista, now also operate a sit-down restaurant.

While he gets some help with administrative work and customer service, Jones does all the cooking himself.

And when it comes time to dish food out, Jones is the sole food prepper.

He said he knows his line is likely to be the longest at any event, and he is serious about getting customers through quickly and with only the help of his wife, who takes and shouts orders to him as he rushes through the back of the truck.

“It’s like, just going through the motions,” he said. “It’s like Groundhog’s Day. I go to bed thinking about orders.”

While he admits it is exciting to be a part of the Under 30 Summit, Jones said he’d be happy serving his food to anyone who comes up to the window.

“I don’t even know who’s out there,” he said. “I’m just serving the food.”