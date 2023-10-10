With Christmas coming, millions of people are making headway on their holiday shopping lists.

Two of the largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service and FedEx — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.

Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:

USPS

For the lower 48 states:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20 

For Alaska:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

For Hawaii:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20 

For Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15

FedEx

  • Ground economy: Dec. 13
  • Express Saver: Dec. 19
  • Express 2Day: Dec. 20
  • Express SameDay: Dec. 22