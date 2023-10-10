With Christmas coming, millions of people are making headway on their holiday shopping lists.
Two of the largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service and FedEx — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.
Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:
For the lower 48 states:
- USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16
- Priority Mail: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20
For Alaska:
- USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail: Dec. 16
- Priority Mail: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20
For Hawaii:
- USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail: Dec. 16
- Priority Mail: Dec. 16
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20
For Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):
- USPS Ground Advantage: Nov. 6
- First-Class Mail: Dec. 9
- Priority Mail: Dec. 9
- Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15
- Ground economy: Dec. 13
- Express Saver: Dec. 19
- Express 2Day: Dec. 20
- Express SameDay: Dec. 22