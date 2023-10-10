WISCONSIN — A Madison man was visiting his daughter, who lives in Israel, when the war broke out on Saturday. Now, they are both trying to leave the country.

Scott and Rena Forester shared what they have been hearing and seeing in Caesarea, a town on the Mediterranean coast. They are safe for the moment; fighting has not yet reached that area of the country.

So far, the Foresters have only heard helicopters and fighter jets overhead. They said they’re thankful to be together and have the opportunity to support each other.

Scott Forester said he would be a nervous wreck if he was still in Madison.

“If I was alone ... I would also be a nervous wreck,” said Rena Forester. “My dad’s really been inspiring and instrumental in making sure that we both stay on top of the regular routines that keep us regulated. Taking walks, eating food, practicing yoga, meditating, swimming. It feels strange to say that we’re doing that, but it’s also really important that we are.”

A lot of Rena Forester’s friends are serving in the army. She said she has friends of friends who are missing or have been murdered.

She said she hopes that more generosity, light and compassion will come from this situation.

“I hold onto hope for peace,” said Rena Forester.

The Foresters’ original flight out of the country on United was canceled. Right now, they are booked on a flight to Budapest on Thursday.

Watch the full interview above.