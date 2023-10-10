ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

What You Need To Know You have until Oct. 26 to request a vote-by-mail ballot



Early voting for all these races opens Oct. 28



Election day is Nov. 7

A majority of the races on your ballot will be local ones, including for mayor and commissioner.

Here’s a look at some of those races for Orlando voters:

Current Mayor Buddy Dyer is seeking reelection, and he is facing off against Samuel Ings, Tony Vargas and Steve Dixon.

In District 4, Patty Sheehan, Katie Koch and Randy Ross are vying for the commissioner seat.

And in District 6, Bakari Burns and Rufus Hawkins are facing off.

Tuesday’s registration deadline goes for anyone not registered, as well as if you need to update your address.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said that will help ensure you get your sample ballot before Election Day.

And in this upcoming election, you may notice some changes when it comes to vote-by-mail ballots.

“The legislators changed the rules on vote by mail and that vote by mail requirement is that you have to renew your request every two years. So you’ll have to re-apply,” said Cowles.

You have until Oct. 26 to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Early voting for all these races opens Oct. 28.

Election day is Nov. 7.