CEDARBURG, Wis. — The historic city of Cedarburg had a busy weekend as hundreds of people visited for the Oktoberfest festival. Guests enjoyed music, dancing, German food and beer.

Right down the road from the festivities was a busy street of small businesses, including Itty Bitty Piggies. It’s just one of many businesses in the area benefiting from festivals.

What You Need To Know Masters said festivals like Oktoberfest bring in an influx of customers



She said festivals give small businesses exposure



Shopping local helps out small businesses and the community

Connie Masters opened the doors of her business with her daughter in 2011.

“My grandson was born and there was no place around to get things, so I did a lot of sewing for my daughter and she said we should open a store,” said Masters.

So they did. Masters started a baby and toddler clothing and toy shop in Cedarburg.

“It’s been up and down,” said Masters. “It was a big challenge with COVID, but it’s picking back up and people are shopping more local, which is great.”

She said festivals like Oktoberfest bring in a lot of people into town, which gives them exposure.

“People that typically wouldn’t maybe come to Cedarburg come because it’s a big outdoor festival,” said Masters. “As they walk around, they discover the local stores.”

She said it’s important to shop small.

“That’s what keeps us in business,” said Masters. “People are always complaining that they can’t find the things local that they have to order from Amazon or they have to go to big box stores, but if they can’t shop local, then we can’t afford to stay in business.”

Millie Plavsic and her daughter made a trip up to Cedarburg from Brookfield to enjoy a sweet treat.

“It’s important to explore your own areas and, in return, you support local businesses and maybe become repeat customers for them,” said Plavsic.

Customers, such as Plavsic, keep shops in Cedarburg open and thriving.

“That’s the only way you’re going to keep all these little shops that are so cute open — by shopping at them,” said Masters.