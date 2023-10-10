ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Seminole County’s Board of County Commissioners is moving forward with a new animal cruelty data registry to help keep track of prosecuted animal abusers.

What You Need To Know A registry with data of previous animal abusers is now in beta in Seminole County



The full version will be available to the public in the next 30 days with information going back 23 years



More than 50 pets were recently rescued by Seminole County Animal Services, and they are reducing adoption fees to help them find a home

Officials say the registry would help make sure animals are not adopted out to anyone on the list.

Seminole County has been working on the registry program for quite a while following several abuse cases.

Some of the animals from one of their most recent abuse cases are finally going up for adoption this week at Seminole County Animal Services.

“It was so incredibly sad to see the conditions that they were in when they first come in," said emergency manager Alan Harris.

Harris said 26 dogs and 32 cats were taken to the shelter after being removed from an Altamonte Springs home last month.

While some of the animals still need medical attention, he said those that recovered more quickly are now ready to go to new homes.

“They really need some tender love and care because of the situation that they came out of," said Harris.

Taking in more than 50 pets put a huge strain on the shelter and cost them tens of thousands of dollars in medical care. Now they are hoping the community steps up for these animals.

Looking for a forever friend? Over a dozen animals rescued from an animal abuse case in Altamonte Springs last month are now up for adoption in Seminole county. This is Riven and he is just the sweetest! He would be a great addition to a family. Only $10 to adopt him! @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/7dNlZH6O4f — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) October 10, 2023

“We are at almost double occupancy right now, so way over capacity," said Harris. "We have not had to euthanize due to space since 2016 and we don't want to start now, so we are trying all we can."

Harris said that fees are being reduced to $10 to help encourage more adoptions.

To try and prevent cases like this from happening in the future, he said the shelter will be using a beta version of an animal cruelty data registry approved on Tuesday.

The full version will be available to the public in the next 30 days and will make the names and addresses of animal abusers public, with information going back 23 years.

“We already have that database ready to go for us internally, so we are going to be checking anyone that wants to adopt an animal against that database,” said Harris.

As for Harris, he is hopeful the animals will find forever families and leave their past behind them.

“This is wonderful and they are going to find a loving home and hopefully find a great family,” he said.

Harris explained that while the registry would not have caught the person involved in this case since they had no prior record, he is hopeful this will put a stop to similar cases in the future.