GAINESVILLE, Fla. — At least five people were hurt during a stampede at a pro-Israel candlelight vigil Monday night at the University of Florida last night.

University police say someone at the event fainted which led to others asking for someone to call 911.

That was misunderstood by the crowd, leading to a panic, according to authorities.

Injuries ranged from broken bones and concussions to minor cuts and scrapes, but there were no life-threatening injuries.

The injured were treated by first responders who were pre-staged at the event.

Police said they have no reason to believe there was any malicious intent behind the incident.

About 1,000 people were at the vigil.