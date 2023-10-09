Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign and encouraged the other Republican candidates in the race to consolidate against the frontrunner for the nomination, former President Donald Trump.

Hurd, who sits in dead last at 0.2% in FiveThirtyEight's GOP presidential polling average, "wholeheartedly" endorsed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley as the candidate to defeat Trump.

"When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles," Hurd wrote. "But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and common sense."

"Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign," Hurd continued. "While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President [Joe] Biden."

Hurd, an outspoken Trump critic, urged donors, voters and the other candidates in the race to "unite around an alternative candidate," warning that "otherwise, we will repeat the same errors as in 2016."

"If the Republican party nominates Donald Trump or the various personalities jockeying to imitate his divisive, crass behavior, we will lose," the former CIA officer said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.