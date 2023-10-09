DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The south side of Riverfront Esplanade in Daytona Beach is now open. The park, spanning one mile across Beach Street, is part of a multi-million-dollar revitalization project to revamp the downtown area.

What You Need To Know The south side of the park opened over the weekend and runs from International Speedway Boulevard to Orange Avenue



The esplanade features a botanical garden, dog park, splash pad, walking trails and more



Local businesses said they are excited for what the esplanade will bring to the downtown Daytona Beach area



The esplanade is open daily, from sunrise to sunset



RELATED: Riverfront Park opens in downtown Daytona Beach



RELATED: Daytona Beach $25M Revitalization Project to Transform Downtown Riverfront

The Riverfront Esplanade has been years in the making. With the south side now open, the full esplanade runs across the riverfront of Daytona Beach’s historic Beach Street. The south side spans from International Speedway Boulevard to Orange Avenue.

The first part of the Esplanade opened last summer. The project is largely funded by local philanthropists and Daytona Beach residents Cici and Hyatt Brown. In last year’s project, the Browns invested more than $25 million.

The Esplanade features a dog park, splash pad, botanical garden, walking trails and more. Local businesses on Beach Street said they are excited about the business and activity the new park will bring.

Angell & Phelps Chocolate Factory owner Chuck Smith said he’s hopeful the park will attract more people to the area.

“We’re excited that it’s finally here,” Smith said. “We’re just glad to have it downtown.”

Angell & Phelps Chocolate Factory has been a Daytona Beach staple for nearly a century. Smith has been making candy since he was 22. His father, a longtime customer of Angell & Phelps, bought the business in the 1980s.

“My family and I have been making candy since 1983, so this is our 41st year of being in business,” Smith said.

The company makes close to 60,000 pounds of candy every year. The factory is located on Daytona Beach’s Historic Beach Street. Smith said that growing up, the area used to be the busiest shopping center in town.

“When I was a kid, this is where you went to shop,” Smith said. “There was no mall, there wasn’t anything out west of here. Everything was right here.”

Some shots of the newly opened South Side of Riverfront Esplanade on Beach St. in Daytona Beach. This new section runs from ISB to Orange Avenue. The entire park runs one mile on the waterfront and includes a splash pad, dog park, running/walking trail, and more. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/YVRn2jxKdd — Reagan Ryan (@reaganreports) October 9, 2023



With a new revitalization project just completed, Smith is hopeful that the area will be able to return to a bustling shopping destination once again. Over the weekend, the final section of the Riverfront Esplanade opened.

“I really like what they’ve done across the street with the Esplanade and making a new park,” Smith said. “It looks like Central Park in New York City — better.”

With the south side now open, Smith said he’s already starting to see the effects of the park, noting more people than usual were walking downtown.

“You see a lot of families, a lot of people walking, stuff to do with their kids,” Smith said. “It’s just going to be a great hub, a great place for people to go.”

Smith said the foot traffic is a great start to the park’s opening. He also said he expects more businesses to move onto Beach Street. He said he hopes the area will return to how it used to be. For now, though, he works on keeping one tradition the same.

“I grew up eating this candy, so my main thing was to make sure it stayed the same,” Smith said. “I love doing it.”

Smith said he’s hopeful for what the Riverfront Esplanade will bring to downtown Daytona Beach.

The Esplanade is open every day, from sunrise to sunset.

Reagan Ryan is a 2023 — 2024 Report for America Corps Member, covering the environment and climate across Central Florida for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.