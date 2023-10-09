The leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are planning to hold a confirmation hearing on Oct. 18 for Jack Lew, President Joe Biden's pick to serve as the ambassador to Israel, a spokesperson for ranking member Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, confirmed to Spectrum News.

President Joe Biden nominated Lew, a former Treasury Secretary during the Obama administration, to the role in early September. Hamas’ attack on Israel on Saturday prompted several Democratic Senators and the Biden administration to call for the swift confirmation of Lew as some expressed concern about the post sitting empty during the escalating war.

In a statement over the weekend, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., urged his colleagues to join in “promptly confirming” Lew, adding during this time “it is as critical as ever that we have a Senate-confirmed ambassador in Israel.”

Other Democrats echoed Cardin's sentiments.

“This is a serious situation that requires us to set aside our differences and make sure we have our full complement of leaders in defense and foreign policy,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relation Committee, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he and Cardin agreed “that we need to move Jack Lew’s nomination to be Ambassador to Israel as the Senate’s first business when we reconvene.”

The Senate is not scheduled to be back in session until Oct. 16. The U.S. has been without a permanent ambassador in Jerusalem since Tom Nides departed from the role in July. The Biden administration pushed for Senate leaders to fast-track Lew's confirmation, according to a U.S. official.

Nides, in an interview with CNN, expressed similar thoughts, saying that Lew should be confirmed "tomorrow."

"Jack Lew will be a spectacular diplomat," Nides told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "He was a spectacular public servant. Jack and I actually switched jobs when we were deputy secretaries of state together. I think Jack will do a great job, and we need people on the ground. Yes, [interim ambassador] Stephanie Hallett is doing a great job, and she will continue doing a great job. More is better than less, and Jack will make a phenomenal ambassador."

Cardin also said he plans to move forward with legislation to provide assistance to Israel “at the first opportunity.” He said that includes replenishment of missile defense for Israel’s Iron Dome, the consideration of additional financial assistance and a resolution to reinforce the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The funding push comes as many are expressing concern over Congress’ ability to respond to the conflict without a permanent House speaker after Kevin McCarthy's ouster last week.