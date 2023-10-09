PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays officials will hold the first of three focus group meetings on Monday to hear feedback on how to create a positive fan experience at their newly proposed ballpark.

That meeting is happening Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Tampa, with all the audience spots being full.

Last month, the Rays and St. Pete officials announced the city and Pinellas County worked out a deal with the team to contribute $600 million to a new stadium.

A newly released outline says the city will contribute $287.5 million from revenue bonds and the county will contribute $312.5 million from the tourist bed tax.

The Rays say they will pay for the rest of the $1.3 billion price tag for the new facility.

The 30,000-seat ballpark is expected to open in time for the 2028 season. In addition to the stadium, the development project plans residential units, including affordable and senior housing, commercial space, retail, parking, green space, hotel rooms and a concert venue.

All three focus groups are completely full. The next two sessions (Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.) will both be in downtown St. Pete.

“The Rays are focused on designing a state-of-the-art ballpark that will provide our fans an experience unlike any other in Major League Baseball,” the team wrote in an email to fans. “As we work toward that goal, it is crucial that we hear from our fans and provide opportunities for your feedback and involvement throughout the design process.”