OVIEDO, Fla. — A hot topic in education became a reality in Florida schools this year as high schoolers now need to take a personal finance class before graduating.

As those new education standard get rolling, one family in Oviedo is taking things even further, takin it upon themselves to teach their kids the basics and set them up for success.

What You Need To Know Senate Bill 1054, also known as the Dorthy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, a bipartisan bill that allows kids to learn about budgeting and how to use their money



High school freshmen in Florida will now need to take a personal finance class before graduating



One Oviedo family is getting a headstart, to ensure their kids understand the importance of a dollar

A night at the Rodriguez’s can be a busy one. Some nights they talk about personal finance, like how to spend their allowance money.

It’s not only writing down those tough financial questions but translating them into other resources, such as apps like Busy Kids, that help this new age of kids understand the importance of a dollar.

Busy Kids helps visualize how much money a child has in total, breaking it up into how much they should save and how much they can spend.

“One of things I love is when she gets paid she gets to see her money there and she also gets to see how her money is growing,” said mother Sharron Rodriguez.

For her eldest, Layla, she’s becoming quite the entrepreneur.

She's started her own pedicure business, which both Layla and her mom can benefit from.

“When I grow up I’m going to have to know how to save money and sometimes spend money on stuff,” said Layla.

But for Sharron, it’s more than just earning money, she wants to break generational poverty.

According to the Center for Poverty and Inequality Research, one-third to one-half of children who are poor for a substantial part of their childhood will be poor as adults.

That's why she’s not waiting for high school to teach her kids about earning and spending money.

“All I know is I want to break that cycle for my family and I want to break that cycle for my children,” said Sharron. “We should not just look for the school system or the outside world to teach our kids about financial literacy, but a lot of these things need to be taught in the house."

As Sharron’s kids get older, the more they’ll learn about how to make their money work for them. But as for the basics, Sharron believes those lessons start now.