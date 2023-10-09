With the House entering a new week without a speaker, the man to most recently hold the job, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif,. appeared to take the lead on House GOP’s public response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Monday.

At a news conference on Monday, the California Republican laid out a five-point plan on how he believes the U.S. should respond – and didn't rule out a return to the speaker's rostrum.

"That's a decision by the conference," McCarthy said when asked if he'd be open to returning as speaker. "I'll allow the conference to make whatever decision."

But, he added: "Unfortunately the House can do nothing without a speaker."

The former speaker’s plan includes prioritizing the rescue of Americans who have been taken hostage by Hamas; demanding the extradition of the militant group’s leader; confronting Iran, which has close ties to Hamas, by building stronger allies in the Middle East; focusing on our own security and assessing why we did not have intelligence on Hamas’ surprise attack; and countering antisemitism in the U.S.

“Be the leader the world is looking for,” McCarthy said, referring to President Joe Biden, “otherwise, the world will stay unsafe.”

“President Biden's number one priority right now must be finding out how many Americans have been taken hostage and get them home,” McCarthy told reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

The U.S. confirmed on Monday that at least nine Americans were killed in Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the U.S. was working to verify reports of missing Americans.

“This administration must also make clear that harming any American will result in the wrath of the United States,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy claimed that Iran has become “wealthier, richer and stronger under this Biden administration” due to recently ramped-up oil production.

“They're using that wealth to fund terrorism, attacking our allies and killing Americans,” McCarthy said. “Sanctions should go on Iran's production of oil and we replace it with American energy.”

He also called on the Biden administration to re-freeze the $6 billion that was previously frozen in South Korean banks that was released in a prisoner swap; U.S. officials have repeatedly denied that assertion, saying it has gone unspent and can only be used for humanitarian aid.

McCarthy touched on the situation that triggered his ousting last week, warning Washington’s ability to respond to the war would be much further hindered if the government was shut down – and took aim at the Republicans who forced his ouster.

“What if government wasn't open? How weak would we be then?” McCarthy said.

Just hours before the government was set to shutdown on Sept. 30, McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass a stopgap funding measure to keep things running until mid-November. Days later, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a motion to remove the speaker – a move that ultimately succeeded.

McCarthy also called for a resolution on the floor condemning Hamas’ actions in Israel, arguing the acting speaker pro tempore Patrick Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., – chosen from a list of successors McCarthy was required to submit – should be able to make that happen. However, there are a swirl of questions around what the speaker pro tempore has the authority to do; he will lead the chamber until the House elects a new speaker.

Israel-Hamas war lends urgency to picking a new speaker

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is adding urgency to the election for a new U.S. House speaker.

It’s unclear when a floor vote to replace McCarthy will be held. Some members of Congress are calling for the process to be expedited following Hamas' attacks on Israel this past weekend.

Without a speaker, the House cannot approve sanctions, aid or a resolution supporting Israel.

“We must return to Washington, elect a new speaker, and get back to work,” Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., wrote Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Republicans must call House back into session immediately,” Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., posted Sunday on X. “Our national security can’t wait.

Some moderate Republican lawmakers — Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and John Duarte of California among them — have argued for reinstating McCarthy, who was voted out last week by eight Republicans and 208 Democrats.

“Removing ⁦@SpeakerMcCarthy⁩ from office, mid-term, was idiotic,” Lawler wrote on X on Saturday. “Doing so as Israel faces an all out attack is dangerous. Uncertainty and chaos in the U.S. breeds vulnerability around the world. The House should immediately reinstate McCarthy and stop screwing around.”

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is currently the House’s presiding officer. House rules state he “may exercise such authorities of the Office of Speaker as may be necessary and appropriate to that end,” but there’s debate about what exactly that means. The situation has raised questions about whether McHenry can participate in “Gang of Eight” intelligence briefings about Israel.

“Look, my Republican colleagues are in disarray,” Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., told MSNBC on Monday morning.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Sunday called for Congress to pass, with or without a speaker, a resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“We want to get that on the floor by unanimous consent, whether or not we have a speaker in place, because I think we cannot wait,” McCaul told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We have to get that message out as soon as possible.

“I look at the world and all the threats that are out there, and what kind of message are we sending to our adversaries when we can’t govern, while we’re dysfunctional, when we don’t even have a speaker of the House?” McCaul added. “ … I think it sends a terrible message.”