KENOSHA, Wis. — Thirty-three people from two Kenosha Catholic parishes were visiting the Holy Land during the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The parishioners and their two pastors from St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mark’s parish fled Israel and arrived in Jordan Monday morning.

“I want everyone to know that all the pilgrims are safe. We made it out of Israel this morning,” said Father Roman Stikel of St. Mary Catholic Church. “It was quite an adventure to get across the border in Jordan. It took a very long time, but we all made it and we’re all safe.”

Milwaukee’s Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki asked for prayers to help end this outburst of violence in the Middle East.

“I’m asking all Catholics and people of goodwill to join me in praying for an end to the violence in Israel, for the souls of all those who have been killed, and for their families,” said Listecki in a statement. “We are also praying for the safe return of those who are in the area on pilgrimages to the Holy Land, including some from Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes.”

“We’re looking forward to a quiet night at our hotel this evening. It’s been quite an adventure. I want everyone to know that we’re perfectly safe. We might have a little program here in Jordan for a day or two and then we’ll make our way back home,” said Stikel at the end of a phone call.