ORLANDO, Fla. — Israel's government officially declared that they are at war, as the death toll continues to skyrocket since Hamas launched an attack on the country.

Central Florida Hillel, the center for Jewish life on campus, invited students to come together to process, learn and reflect on what is going on



UCF senior Samuel Bernstein can’t look away from the television and his phone



Israeli media are reporting at least 900 have been killed in the country, including 11 Americans.

At the University of Central Florida, Bruce Farcau, an adjunct professor of International Relations, said this war is different compared to past conflicts.

“Israel has been involved in a number of wars and they’ve taken casualties, but usually not very many, and most of the fighting has always been with actual soldiers on both sides," said Farcau, who has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service.

"This one has already involved civilians on a much much larger scale," he said.

As people around the world monitor the latest developments, Central Florida Hillel, the center for Jewish life on campus, invited students to come together to process, learn and reflect on what is going on in Israel.

UCF senior Samuel Bernstein can’t look away from what’s happening in Israel.

“It’s very difficult. It's something I’ve been watching the last couple of days,” said Bernstein.

He went to UCF Hillel Monday morning, leaning on fellow Jewish students and staff as they process what is unfolding. Bernstein's brother is currently studying in Jerusalem and he has extended family that lives around the country, making this war extremely stressful for him.

“It's been tough, it's very draining, very emotionally draining and physically draining," said Bernstein. "I have been up till 2:30 in the morning the last couple of nights talking to family and friends trying to check in on them.”

He just returned from Israel in May after spending a semester at Hebrew University.

“This was in February at one of the major protests in Jerusalem,” he said, showing photos on his phone from his time abroad.

Now he is watching his phone for alerts, trying to make sure that his loved ones are safe.

“All these places are being targeted with rockets,” said Bernstein, scrolling through dozens of alerts.

University staff said it is making counseling and mental health services available for students that need someone to talk to. Hillel also will have staff on hand throughout the week, as well as formal programming to talk about what is going on in Israel from an educational standpoint.

“Part of being a Jew especially in the diaspora is finding your community and that's all together, Am Yisrael Chai, that is how we stick together, how we stay strong,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein shared that while it's a scary situation, it makes him feel better knowing he is not alone.

“A lot of people know people, a lot of people have family there, a lot of people have friends there its important to do this together," he said.

Hilell Central Florida staff shared that all the Jewish organizations at UCF will come together on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the people of Israel. The vigil's location hasn't been announced.