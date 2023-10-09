TAMPA, Fla. — Efforts to keep local synagogues, and Jewish centers safe have stepped up in the days since the attacks on Israel.

It's a new normal of fear and concern for Jewish communities across Florida.

What You Need To Know Jewish synangogues and centers buff up security mesaures



Mayor Jane Castor increases police presence at Jewsish institutions



Volusia County Sheriff doubling efforts to remain vigilent

Dr. Liat Alon, head of the Jewish Federation in Manatee County, knows the fears and concerns too well.

"When I hear an ambulance go by closely or an airplane up in the sky,” she said, “my first instinct is ‘Oh no’ because I feel like I’m still in Israel and then I remind myself I’m in Sarasota.”

Dr. Alon says efforts are already in place to protect the community. There is currently a security officer and security campus manager at the Jewish Federation.

“We make sure that our community centers and places of worship are safe," she said. "That’s one of the things we direct a lot of our energy and resources towards to make sure that American Jews are safe even at times like this.”

Law enforcement around the state is also being directed to step up efforts.

In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor stated in part, “We have heightened security at all synagogues and Jewish community centers. We will remain vigilant in our support of Israel, and in keeping our Tampa community safe."

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also said in a statement, “Sadly international incidents now have domestic implications on our community. We will continue to stay vigilant and monitor for any potential threats.”

As the weight of what's happening hangs heavy at the Tampa Community Jewish Center & Federation, Board President Jeffrey Berger says he's grateful for the relationship with local law enforcement.

“We have stepped up our security,” he said. “We know that sometimes events in one location spur events in other locations and to my knowledge so far, we’ve been fortunate. But we’re as prepared as we can be.”