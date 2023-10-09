MAITLAND, Fla. — The Shalom Orlando building was home to a solidarity service Sunday in light of attacks in Israel. The event partnered by the Jewish National Fund and Israel American Council, hosted local congressional leaders like Rep. Maxwell Frost.

During an event of prayer, song, and solidarity, local Israeli and Jewish community members met at Shalom Orlando.

“I live here, but my heart is in Israel. My broken heart, my bleeding heart,” said Idit Lotringer, regional director of the Israeli-American Council. “And I’m calling the president and all the representatives that are here today to support us. To help us. Not just money, it’s not just about money and weapons. It’s about giving us the strength.”

Among the politicians present was U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat.

“We need peace. Innocent lives are off the table on any conflict no matter what,” said Frost, District 10. “There is no explanation or justification for 700 innocent people being killed.”

The latest numbers from the Associated Press indicate at least 700 people were killed in Israel, with an additional 400 killed in Gaza.

But not everyone views the attacks as unprovoked, as Spectrum News spoke to one Palestinian activist in Anaheim, California.

“When you have a group of people that have suffered for decades under aggressive military occupation, it’s inevitable that they’re going to fight back. And these resistance groups in Palestine are doing just that,” said Noor, a Palestinian activist who did not want to use her last name.

Meanwhile, local sheriff’s offices in Volusia and Orange counties say they’re ramping up patrols near synagogues and Jewish neighborhoods.