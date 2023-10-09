ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Big discussions are happening this week regarding the future of Orlando commuters. Leaders in Orlando and Orange County will get updates on plans to connect SunRail to Orlando International Airport, International Drive and other hot spots in Central Florida.

The expansion of the Sunshine Corridor will connect SunRail to Orlando International Airport, the Orange County Convention Center near International Drive and Disney Springs.

Today is the first of two discussions this week about the proposal. State and local transportation officials will give city of Orlando commissioners an update on the plan at a workshop.

On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners will discuss how to fund it — potentially with a new taxing district.

In a previous story, our Real-Time Traffic expert Jerry Hume spoke with I-Drive Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Triscari about the impacts the expansion would have, and she said now is the time to invest in transportation, especially with the amount of growth in the area and projected growth in the future.

“It’s just an extension of all this growth and it’s really, you know, creating a transportation system that we need. And everybody knows that transportation is an issue, and all great cities have great transportation,” Triscari said.

The Sunshine Corridor would also be used by Brightline as it plans to extend its service to Tampa, utilizing the same tracks. The Florida Department of Transportation is estimating that the capital costs to expand from the airport to the convention center will be more than $2 billion.