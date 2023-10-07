The Finger Lakes wine region has received quite a bit of national attention this year. Now, a business dedicated to promoting Finger Lakes wines is included in a new list in one of the industry’s top publications.

Vinifera is a partnership between Jim Cecere and Kevin San Jose. It’s a place to celebrate the region’s wines. The wine shop in downtown Geneva features 150 wines from 45 Finger Lakes wineries.

“There are so many wonderful wineries here in the Finger Lakes,” said Cecere, a Geneva native. “Why not create an experience for people to enjoy the wines of this region? Especially as they've evolved so tremendously over the last 10 to 15 years.”

“One of my aims for what we're doing here at Vinifera is to help elevate the region in a way that showcases the Finger Lakes is a premier wine region,” said San Jose.

It’s also a spirit region. Vinifera also carried craft bourbon and other spirits distilled locally. Behind a door and down a flight of stairs is an old-fashioned speakeasy.

“The speakeasy was just a fun part,” said Cecere. “We really created just an amazing experience that allowed us to further expand into serving cocktails and desserts. So we really create this all in New York experience.”

Now, Vinifera is getting some worldwide recognition. Wine Enthusiast just included Cecere and San Jose in its “Future 40” list — honoring those who raise the bar in the industry.

“All I can say was, wow!” said San Jose. “And I was very, very grateful and humbled for it.”

“They look at wines worldwide,” said Cecere. “And when they come to the Finger Lakes, which is certainly part of what it is they look at and they feature in their magazine, and when they talk about it, the world notices. And so to get the recognition like that from a publication that stature is truly remarkable and humbling.”

There was a time when the Finger Lakes region was known mainly as a high-volume producer of sweet and fruit wines. It’s what many people still expect.

“We hear that all the time,” said Cecere. “And what we love is when they walk out the door, they say their total perception the Finger Lakes has changed.”

“It's a gratifying experience is see how their eyes just light up when what they thought of a certain wine profile is actually changed by the experience here,” added San Jose.

None of the recognition would be possible without the wineries featured at Vinifera. Wines now getting more recognition — on a bigger stage.

“This is a reflection of the experience people have,” said Cecere. “And the recognition of when people come here, they really feel as they can recognize the Finger Lakes as an amazing wine region, and walk away learning something new, and wanting to come back. And to me, if we do that, then we're successful.”