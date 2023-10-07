ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The city of Altamonte Springs is continuing to find ways to be innovative and look ahead.

What You Need To Know The city of Altamonte Springs will start using new AI software on Monday



Officials say the software will help answers be dispensed in minutes



They say there will be no cost to taxpayers for the new software

Over the summer the city rolled out self driving shuttles for free rides, and now they are taking another step in to the future with artificial intelligence.

The city is using a Gainesville-based service, AutoReview.AI, to review development site plans and apply necessary codes.

If you ask a developer about the process it can take to get things done in a city, they will likely tell you that it can take weeks, months, or even years depending on the scope of the project.

Simply put, the city knows time equals money, so officials in Altamonte Springs are hoping both developers and city tax payers can save with this new plan to incorporate artificial intelligence into the development workflow.

Well known Central Florida developer Bob Shakar says his most common headaches are usually caused by waiting for the approval process from municipalities. He said he wishes he had the chance to use AI to save time.

“Not only will it save time, it will also save funds at every level,” Shakar says.

Altamonte Springs City Manager Franklin Martz said the new software by AutoReview.AI will be able to produce answers and reports in minutes.

“It does that analysis in about 30 minutes,” he said. “It spits out comments, the site plan is consistent with the code here, it is inconsistent with the code there.”

Martz also emphasized the new AI software will not cost city residents a dime, and no one with the city will lose their job with the new tech.

“We believe in technology,” he said. “Anything we can do to save taxpayers money or if we can save investors time we try to do that.”

The city began running site plans this week with the new AI software which is all stored on the cloud.