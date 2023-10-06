CLEVELAND — One of the state’s most iconic buildings and top tourist attraction will soon receive a major upgrade.

What You Need To Know The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame broke ground Thursday on a more than $135 million makeover



The upgrade will revamp the building's lakefront location and will add about 50,000 square feet of space



Elected officials, artists and supporters celebrated the museum's evolution Thursday



Once complete, the project will increase the exhibition hall by more than 40 percent and add space for indoor concerts, private events and education programs.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame broke ground Thursday on a more than $135 million makeover, adding about 50,000 square-feet of space and revamping the building’s lakefront location.

“Rock and roll will never die because we’re constantly creating the sound of young America,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Sykes joined elected officials, artists and hundreds of supporters in front of the iconic building Thursday to celebrate the museum’s evolution.

“This expansion will bring a renewed excitement to downtown Cleveland,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said.

Once complete, the project will increase the exhibition hall by more than 40% and add space for indoor concerts, private events and education programs.

This is all meant to enhance the existing structure designed by the renowned architect, I.M. Pei. Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris said the museum has welcomed more than 14 million fans since it opened in 1995.

“Those visitors came from all over the world, every state in this nation, and they stay in our hotels,” he said. “They shop, they spent, and they created jobs here, and their collective impact was over $2 billion to this economy.”

Some Rock Hall inductees were present at the groundbreaking, helping honor the evolution of the Rock and Roll revolution.

Gina Schock, 2021 inductee and The Go-Go’s drummer, said the museum is a monument to following your passion.

“I’m here to tell you, dreams can come true,” Schock said. “I know it’s a cliché, but it happened to me, and it can happen to you. Anything you want is out there. It’s for you to get.”

Martha Reeves, of Martha and the Vandellas, believes in the power of a good beat.

“I’ve always had an integrated audience,” she said. “Our music called people together.”

The 1995 inductee is proud to be a continued part of the Rock Hall history.

“I’m overjoyed and so honored to be invited,” Reeves said. “I’m invited.”

Singer Sam Moore, of Sam & Dave, was invited back after attending the museum’s first groundbreaking.

“I’m so thrilled,” Moore said. “And I think God wanted it this way because now I can go back home, and I can say ‘wow, I did it again. Second time.’ I’m the only one that’s got two, two shovels.”

The “Soul Man” singer was induced into the Rock Hall in 1992 and helped pave the way for artists today.

“I wish that young people could come here and see this and see who (they’re) on the backs of,” he said.

Michelle Phillips, of The Mamas & the Papas, said Cleveland was already on the map but that this gives it a beautiful spirit. The singer was inducted with The Mamas & the Papas in 1998 and said the museum inspires more kids to find their voices in song.

“It’s a beacon,” she said. “It’s a beacon for generations to come, and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”