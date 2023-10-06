ELM GROVE, Wis. — With online ordering and people sending gifts across the country, it comes as no surprise that UPS and other shipping services get very busy as the holiday season approaches.

That’s why it’s looking to step up seasonal hiring to prepare for the busy time of year.

What You Need To Know UPS is hiring seasonal employees across Wisconsin



It's looking to fill jobs ahead of holiday rush



It needs package handlers and delivery drivers



Applications are available online

UPS is hiring part-time and full-time seasonal workers across Wisconsin. It’s looking to fill around 1,000 positions in the Milwaukee area alone.

Currently, the company is hiring package handlers, which don’t require prior experience. If you have a Commercial Drivers License, you could also work as a delivery truck driver.

Amanda Weber handles hiring for the Elm Grove UPS facility. Weber said they always work ahead to prepare for the influx of packages that come through around the holidays.

“This time of year we see an increase in our volume. It about doubles. So we start looking for a lot of our seasonal helpers to help us get that volume out to our customers within a timely manner,” said Weber.

UPS employees will tell you it takes a team effort to make sure things run smoothly. Kalib Price drives a route daily, delivering packages in Muskego. He said it is a job that keeps him busy, but is worth it knowing you make a difference for people.

“I’d say the best part about my job is you rarely see anyone with a frown. You are always making someone’s day when dropping off a package, whether it is medicine or just something they are excited for,” said Price.

To learn more about the jobs available with UPS, you can visit their hiring website.