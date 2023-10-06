CINCINNATI — COVID relief funds are running out across the state and area day cares are feeling the impact. It's changing the way they have to do business to make up for the loss of extra funding.

What You Need To Know Federal COVID relief funding for daycares was set to come to an end this year



The extra funding paid for staff and upgrades to the building at Kids Plus Learning Center in Cincinnati



The daycare director said they used up the funds months ago, but have had to make changes and are still trying to get more staff

Nolita Niederhelman has the space for more kids.

“We have 12 classrooms, 24 teachers right now," said Niederhelman.

She said the day care she runs, Kids Plus Learning Center in Cincinnati, isn’t full because they don’t have enough workers.

“Honestly, I’m not getting phone calls for people who want to work,” said Niederhelman.

She said federal COVID relief funds were helping to pay staff and do upgrades at the center, but she said that money they received is used up.

“The grant money, the first and second round was not a lot of money. And even the little ones that we got, like once COVID started, I think we got like quarterly ones of $17,000 for a center my size and maybe a week's payroll for that amount if that because I do try to pay my staff higher, but I mean, it would be something and I know that some centers are relying on it. I've just had to get to a point that I can't rely on it,” said Niederhelman.

In fact, day cares across the state can’t rely on that funding anymore after relief dollars expired this year. For this center, that means changes to how they do business.

“It’s kind of saying what's going to happen next? Trying to rearrange our school-age program to where we're not accepting new children, to focus on the younger children because there's more income with younger children,” said Niederhelman.

That way she said they can keep the center running and staff paid, they just need more staff to fill it.