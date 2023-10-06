President Joe Biden on Friday lauded September’s job report showing the nation added 336,000 jobs, a figure that sailed past economists’ expectations and marked the most robust rise since January.

“This is no accident, it’s Bidenomics,” Biden declared, using the term his administration has embraced to try to sell his economic agenda, during remarks at the White House on Friday. “Under Bidenomics, you won’t have to leave home now to get a good job.”

The jump to 336,000 additional jobs in September is an increase from the 227,000 added in August and comes despite high interest rates as the Federal Reserve aggressively tries to cool inflation.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released last month showed the Consumer Price Index – a key inflation gauge – rose 3.7% in August from a year before – an increase from 3.2% in July driven mostly by a spike in gas prices. The Fed target’s inflation rate is 2%.

When asked about concerns over whether September’s report could further flame high prices, acting Labor Secretary Julie Su emphasized the recent trend in job growth compared to a year ago in an interview with Spectrum News on Friday.

“We try not to make too much out of any one month's numbers and the trend is that over the last three months, the job growth has been at about 226,000. That is far lower than the 400,000 plus of a year ago,” Su said.

“These are signs of steady, stable growth and it's what we want to continue to see with workers in the economy getting jobs at a low unemployment rate,” she added.

Friday’s report showed the unemployment rate sat at the same level it did in August – 3.8%.

But the higher than expected job growth could suggest an economy growing too fast for inflation to slow and make it likelier for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and policymakers at the Fed to decide to raise interest rates again before the end of the year. By raising borrowing costs, the Fed intends to slow spending by businesses and consumers.

Although still slightly above inflation, wage growth in September was at its slowest pace in more than two years, with average hourly pay rising 4.2% from a year earlier.

This month is also seeing multiple other events that could impact the economy, including student borrowers starting to repay their loans for the first time in about three years and growing labor strikes. And, after avoiding a government shutdown by a matter of hours on Saturday, another one is potentially on the horizon in November.

The president brought up that possibility Friday, saying House Republicans “shouldn’t put us back in a crisis mode again.”

“It’s time to stop fooling around, House Republicans – it's time for you to do your job,” the president said.

“Quite frankly, I’m sick and tired of Republicans in the House saying they want to cut the deficit when all they really want to do is once again cut taxes for the very wealthy and big corporations,” Biden added, also taking a dig at former President Donald Trump’s policies on tax cuts.

House Republicans’ push for deeper spending cuts was a key sticking point in the fight to keep the government funded last month. Many in the GOP argue the government spends too much, pointing to a $33 trillion national debt.

Meanwhile, Friday’s report showed most large industries added jobs last month. The leisure and hospitality industry added 96,000 jobs in September and government employment increased by 73,000.

During his speech on Friday, which also marked national manufacturing day, Biden specifically touted the 17,000 jobs added in manufacturing and thanked workers in the industry.

“They are restoring our pride, making things in America,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.