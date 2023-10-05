MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people made their way to Madison, Wis., this week for the World Dairy Expo. This year marks 56 years of the event.

Lisa Behnke, a World Dairy Expo official, said the expo hosts the world’s largest dairy trade show; there are even cows coming in from across the country and North America to compete





Behnke said a large portion of people at the expo — which runs from Oct. 1 to 6 — are visiting from other countries. The expo said it estimates hosting 50,000 people this year

Sue Hart has attended the World Dairy Expo for nearly 20 years; she spends her time talking the event-goers about technology in the cattle industry.

“I’ve been in the dairy industry my entire career and in different companies throughout that,” said Hart. “Every company I’ve been with, we’ve been here at World Dairy Expo to exhibit anything that’s new technology or new products we have for the industry.”

She currently works at VES-Artex, which is one of the 600 exhibitors at the expo this year.

“We have a software program that can automate the whole environment in the back of the barn, making sure that the temperature is good for them,” said Hart. “They have a great place to lay down, all of the pieces in the back, the light is just right so they’re very productive and they live in a great environment.”

She said for dairy cows, technology plays an important role in their comfort and productivity levels.

“It’s amazing what the cows will do for you if you make them happy and comfortable,” said Hart. “You obviously want animals to be comfortable and happy, and if you do they’re going to be healthier, they’ll be more productive and they’re just going to be a wonderful producing animal for the dairy producers themselves.”

While there are plenty of technology booths, the World Dairy Expo has a lot to offer.

Lisa Behnke, a World Dairy Expo official, said the expo hosts the world's largest dairy trade show; there are even cows coming in from across the country and North America to compete.

“We’re pleased to celebrate ‘Dynasty in Dairy,’” said Behnke; that’s this year’s expo theme. “I can’t think of a more fitting theme for World Dairy Expo. An event that was endured for 56 years and not just endured, but each and every year gotten bigger and better, and is a true showcase of all that there is good and cutting edge in the dairy industry.”

Hart said she enjoys the international networking opportunity.

“People come here from all over the world,” said Hart. “They come here to see the technology we have here in the U.S.”