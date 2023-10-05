Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have filed a motion to dismiss the federal election subversion case against him, citing that he has "presidential immunity."

Attorneys for Trump argue that he has "absolute immunity" for acts considered to be within the "outer perimeter" of his official duties as president.

"Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the “outer perimeter,” but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President," they wrote in the court filing. "In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties."

"Instead, the prosecution falsely claims that President Trump’s motives were impure — that he purportedly 'knew' that the widespread reports of fraud and election irregularities were untrue but sought to address them anyway," the filing continues. "But as the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and hundreds of years of history and tradition all make clear, the President’s motivations are not for the prosecution or this Court to decide. Rather, where, as here, the President’s actions are within the ambit of his office, he is absolutely immune from prosecution."

Trump was charged in August with four felonies alleging that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has alleged that the case is politically motivated.

