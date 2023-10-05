TAMPA — After months of traveling coast to coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his presidential campaign back to Florida.

That will include a Thursday stop in Tampa.

The event will be one of the first he has held in the Sunshine State since he launched his presidential bid back in May.

In recent months, he has focused on states like Iowa, South Carolina and other early voting states.

His Thursday afternoon event will be at "The Vault" in downtown Tampa and comes with DeSantis struggling to get in good grace with voters.

In a recent poll of likely Republican voters in New Hampshire, he is trailing third in the GOP primary.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in second place with 19 percent, with DeSantis sitting at 10 percent.

Former president Donald Trump still remains the leading candidate. The poll, with a plus/minus of 4.4 percentage points, was taken after the second GOP debate.

Stay with Spectrum News and the Spectrum News app for coverage of DeSantis and his Thursday visit to Tampa.