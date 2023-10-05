OAK CREEK, Wis. — It’s not every day that a manufacturing company in Milwaukee’s south suburbs is the focus of a documentary produced by an NBA superstar. However, Eder Flag is not like most companies.

What You Need To Know Eder Flag was the subject of a National Geographic documentary called “The Flagmakers”



The documentary profiles the company's diverse workforce



Employees hope viewers have learned about their mission through the film

The Oak Creek-based factory is the largest manufacturer of American flags in the United States. They do it all by employing immigrants from around the world, many of whom have recently come to the United States.

The National Geographic documentary “The Flagmakers” profiled the company and the stories of its diverse workforce. The film caught the attention of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who served as an executive producer. In addition, it was recently announced that the film won Outstanding Short Documentary at the 44th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

It’s been a whirlwind year, but at the factory, day-to-day work continues. Eder Flag CEO Craig Zetley said they need to keep up with demand, employing about 200 people and producing five million flags a year.

“Every day I am proud these people put their heart and soul into making the flag,” Zetley said.

Zetley hopes Eder Flag’s success in employing immigrants and fostering a welcoming place for workers of all backgrounds sends a message to other companies. In an era where finding workers is a challenge, especially in the manufacturing sector, Zetley hopes others will take a look at what his company is doing.

“I believe if you ask any manufacturer, any company, in the last four years, would they want more immigrants in order to be able to produce more? The answer is yes,” Zetley said. “We couldn’t in this country or in any country survive without immigrants.”

Zetley, who often dubs his company as the United Nations of flag making, said the loyalty of his staff is second-to- none. He said the company has never faced a worker shortage.

“I think it is because of who the workers are,” said Zetley. “I think it is because we give people opportunity. I also believe the main reason is the product we are producing.”

Lamyaa Jabbar is an employee at Eder Flag. Jabbar, who is a U.S. citizen originally from Iraq, spends much of her day working at a sewing machine stitching large flags.

Jabbar said she appreciates her work environment.

“I like it for my job,” Jabbar said. “I live in America and the people, Americans, are too nice. Yes, I love it.”

The success of “The Flagmakers” has brought the company additional attention in recent months. Still, employees and Zetley make clear the work will continue to send a message that all Americans can play a role in making a flag.