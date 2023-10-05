House Democrats will meet next week to tap House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as their pick to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, a Democratic aide confirmed to Spectrum News.

The conference is set to meet on Tuesday to cement the New York Democratic leader as their pick to lead the House after this week's vote to oust McCarthy.

A Dem aide confirms to me that House Democrats will meet Tuesday evening to nominate Hakeem Jeffries as the Dem candidate for Speaker.

Dem Whip Clark reminded caucus members via email that at the conclusion of the GOP conference (likely Wednesday) the House will vote for Speaker. pic.twitter.com/MIaPrO3q4l — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) October 5, 2023

In a letter to colleagues, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., encouraged all members to be physically present next week for the speaker vote.

"The Republican Conference may hold their internal election as early as Wednesday morning," Clark wrote. "At the conclusion of the Republican Conference nomination election, the full House will conduct an election for Speaker by manual roll call vote."

Clark said that they do not have timing for the vote, which makes members' attendance in Washington starting Tuesday "vital to ensure that House Democrats are ready to vote for Leader Jeffries as soon as the election for Speaker begins."

"Each member of our Caucus must be physically present on the [House] Floor for next week's proceedings," Clark wrote. "Many of you have made tremendous sacrifices to continue to be in Washington, and these have not gone unnoticed. We understand that the uncertainty of this schedule is challenging."

Jeffries was unanimously elected to serve as the leader of House Democrats last year after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down following the 2022 midterms. Throughout the 15 rounds of voting to pick McCarthy as speaker in January, every present Democrat voted to pick Jeffries as speaker. Jeffries won more votes than McCarthy through the first 11 rounds of voting, but neither candidate garnered a majority of the chamber.

