MILWAUKEE — October marks five years since the Milwaukee Bucks played their first game at Fiserv Forum.

In 2018, it marked a new era in basketball for Milwaukee. Now, in 2023, it’s meant a transformation for the entire neighborhood nearby.

When the arena was first built, many taxpayers expressed mixed feelings because part of the project was publicly funded, but the investment has been huge for the neighborhood surrounding Fiserv Forum.

What You Need To Know Fiserv Forum is celebrating its fifth anniversary



The neighborhood has seen tremendous growth over last five years



Existing businesses have had increased business

From new restaurants and bars to hotels, the Deer District area near the arena is thriving.

Stacie Callies is the executive director of the Westown Association, which advocates for businesses and growth in the western part of downtown Milwaukee.

Callies said it is wonderful to see how the area continues to grow and evolve.

“To really see the execution of this idea, this dream of an entertainment district and new arena come to fruition and all the impacts it has had, is so exciting to see it in real life,” said Callies.

Callies said in addition to the many new entertainment options, one of the biggest shifts she has seen since the days of the Bradley Center has been how often the area is used even when there aren’t basketball games. Concerts and city events have made the area a year-round space.

“It has grown into a living room for the city,” said Callies.

While some businesses near the arena are new, others were established well before Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Brat House opened up back in 2008. Owner Scott Schaefer said the growth of the Deer District has grown business, especially during the Bucks off-season.

The growth of the neighborhood has meant more competition from other restaurants; however, Schaefer doesn’t see that as a bad thing.

“Competition is good. The more bars, restaurants and event space around here brings more people to the area, the more places there are, the more good operators there are, the better we all are,” said Schaefer.

As she looks ahead at the next five years, Callies said she hopes to see continued growth in the area when it comes to residential development. Callies said she thinks that will keep the area busy, and keep residents invested in growing the neighborhood even more.