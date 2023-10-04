TEXAS — After the historic vote Tuesday that left Kevin McCarthy removed as Speaker of the House, Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls announced he will be nominating former President Donald Trump for the position.

Late Tuesday, Nehls was on the Rita Cosby radio show talking about his decision. Nehls said he's nominating Trump because there is no rule that the Speaker of the House must be a member of the House of Representatives. Nehls also shared his decision on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker.



I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 3, 2023

"I'm thinking, this is the guy that can come in and repair the brokenness in the House of Representatives and make America and make Congress great again," Nehls said.

To date, former Speakers of the House have always been members of the House of Representatives. No one from outside the House has ever assumed the role, so Trump doing so would be a first.

Nehls told Cosby his hope is for Trump to take an interim position as Speaker of the House before becoming the president of the United States once again.

"I think the American people need him. We need him now more than ever," Nehls continued. "He is a proven effective leader."

Nehls isn't the only Republican to float Trump's name for the House speaker. Rep. Greg Steube of Florida announced his support of the decision on X.

Trump's team has not commented on whether the former president wants to assume the role of Speaker of the House.

McCarthy has already said he would not run again for House speaker. His removal was a first for the House of Representatives.