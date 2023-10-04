MADISON, Wis. — Voting will soon be underway for the top eight products in the eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the eight products moving on in the contest. The eight Wisconsin-made products each won a head-to-head matchup in the Top 16 bracket-style tournament, Manufacturing Madness.

“This contest showcases not just the cool products made in our own backyard, but the hundreds of thousands of hardworking Wisconsinites who make them,” WMC Vice President of Communications & Marketing Nick Novak said. “The Top 8 products show the diversity of cool things we make in Wisconsin, and we can’t wait to see which product will be crowned the coolest.”

The finalists include:

Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers (Plexus Corp. — Neenah, Wis.)

Applewood Smoked Bacon (Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats — Wittenberg, Wis.)

Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro (AriensCo. — Brillion, Wis.)

Jolly Good Soda (Krier Foods — Random Lake, Wis.)

Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition (John Deere Horicon Works — Horicon, Wis.)

String Cheese (Cedar Valley — Belgium, Wis.)

American Heritage Tobacco Safety Toe Work Boot (Thorogood — Merrill, Wis.)

Skee-Ball (Bay Tek Entertainment, Inc. — Pulaski, Wis.)

The winners will compete in matchups to determine the Top 4. Those four products will compete in one final popular vote round to determine the ultimate winner.

Voting in the next round will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

WMC will announce the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin on Oct. 19 at Business Day in Madison.

Click here to vote for your favorites.