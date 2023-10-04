TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lottery players have another chance to win the next Powerball jackpot: now at an estimated $1.2 billon.
The jackpot grew after no winner was announced on Monday, Oct. 2. The prize is now the third largest Powerball jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.
Jackpot winners have the option of receiving their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $551.7 million.
In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 million to $1 million by matching other number combinations.
The next drawing will be Wednesday night on Oct. 4.