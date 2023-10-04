PINELLAS COUNTY., Fla. — A volunteer with Birds in Helping Hands said kite surfers at Fort De Soto scared away Peaches the flamingo on Sunday and it has not returned to the state park.

What You Need To Know Peaches the flamingo flew away from Fort De Soto on Oct. 1



Peaches made national headlines when the flamingo was rescued off the Pinellas County coast after Hurricane Idalia



Birds in Helping Hands said rangers asked the organization for help protecting Peaches



Birds in Helping Hands said the flamingo at Honeymoon Island was also recently scared away

“Unfortunately, because of these kite surfers… she’s nowhere to be found,” said 22-year-old Phoebe Lorusso, a Birds in Helping Hands volunteer. “The more kite surfers we have coming down each day, the less likely she is to return.”

Peaches made national headlines when the flamingo was rescued off the Pinellas County coast after Hurricane Idalia. She was released a week later in Fort De Soto. Shelly Vickery, founder and president of Birds in Helping Hands, said Peaches was released on the north beach, but gawkers scared the flamingo to the east beach turnaround area.

“Unfortunately, two people went under the boundary tape to get a selfie with her and scared her down here. Which is a much more dangerous spot for her,” said Vickery. “It’s a little more accessible to the public and they are going crazy about her, which we understand.”

Vickery said one week after Peaches was released, Fort De Soto rangers asked her organization to help educate people about how to treat the flamingo and put up an electronic sign with a warning to stay 300 feet away.

Peaches the flamingo (Courtesy: Kim Root)

“We’re here to try to help the rangers because… they called it ‘mayhem on the weekends’ down here,” she said. “They couldn’t do their job and try to help Peaches and protect her.”

Lorusso said she spent between six and eight hours a day volunteering to watch Peaches and the public from her scooter with a monocular. She graduated from Eckerd College in May with a degree in marine science and wants a career protecting marine wildlife.

“It’s good to keep an eye over the whole situation,” said Lorusso. “It can be quite tough, but it’s important work.”

The volunteer said she has seen vehicles drive up close to the flamingo, people walking onto the beach to try to take selfies with Peaches and kayakers getting way too close. Lorusso said nobody should get within 100 feet of Peaches.

“Of course, we’d like people to respect Peaches. So, that means not making loud noises,” she said. “Not bringing their pets to the park. If you are kite surfing or paddle boarding or kayaking, stay as far away as possible.”

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores rehabbed Peaches and attached a tracking device to the flamingo. Audubon Florida noted tracking data shows Peaches moving around Gulf coast locations.

Peaches the flamingo (Courtesy: Kim Root)

“Hopefully, when the kite surfers leave, she’ll feel more comfortable and she’ll return,” said Lorusso. “I think it’s very likely she won’t find this to be a safe place long term.”

Hurricane Idalia swept several flamingos into Pinellas County. Vickery said a flamingo at Honeymoon Island was also recently scared away.

“The one from Honeymoon Island is gone too,” she said. “Due to people throwing rocks and kayaking out to her at night.”

Vickery said there are a few flamingos remaining in the Clearwater area.