LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Lexington creamery is joining over a dozen Black-owned food businesses in the city. It opened earlier this year.

Never Too Much is a creamery near Lexington’s East End, just off West 6th Street.

Jerrica and Jameshia Crowley are not only co-owners; they’re also sisters. Their ice cream shop is next door to another Black-owned business: A barbershop, owned by their dad.

Jerrica and Jameshia Crowley touted their creamery’s unlimited options.

“We feel like that’s what sets us aside — the extra cookies, the extra rice-Krispie treats — you’re going to get everything,” Jerrica Crowley said. “Every milkshake is as tall as you when you leave, we like to say.”

Jameshia Crowley said she and her sister wanted to bring affordable ice cream — and a new vibe — to the city.

“Me and my sister love to travel, and so going out of town, we would go to these high-end restaurants and we would have to pay like $70, $80 for these big, high-end milkshakes …” Jameshia Crowley said. “We didn’t have anything like that in our community. So, we wanted to bring something like that here, but not have to break people’s backs for it as well.”

The sisters said their ice cream is for everyone, and their ultimate goal is to make people smile. Their store is brightly colored and they welcome everyone to indulge.

They said they’ve developed new entrepreneurial skills since they opened their doors. The Crowley sisters said they see this as their chance to pour love, and economic growth, back into their community.

“We literally grew up maybe two streets up the road …” Jerrica Crowley said. “We’ve just been here our entire life and we just wanted to bring it back to everyone here.”

They said they’ve kept family values at the forefront of their business, too.

“It’s been great to have the opportunity to do it with my sister. We kind of came into the ice cream business — to the business world as a whole — just jumping off a limb,” Jameshia Crowley said.

She said she’s seen them both grow together, and as individuals, now that they’re business owners. Jameshia Crowley said she’s grown even closer to Jerrica Crowley, too. The duo said they dream of expanding beyond their current location one day.

Regardless of where their ice cream shop takes them, their mom said she’s proud of the foundation her daughters are building.

“Like when I’m gone, I know that they will be taken care of. When they leave, I know that their babies will be taken care of. It’s just exciting,” said Quenora Crowley.