APOPKA, Fla. — Currently, there are no homeless shelters in Apopka.

Church leaders, including Next Step Foundation officials, recently went to the Apopka City Council to request the city offer vacant land to immediately set up a homeless resource center.

The Next Step Foundation community meeting will be on Oct. 17, at 6:00 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church

They're hoping for a physical building with food, clothing, housing, counseling and job training.

Church leaders suggest the city either gift it or lease it. Leaders say the goal is to centralize different efforts currently in place.

In July, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson said the city no longer had $160,000 earmarked for a homeless resource center there. He said the $160,000 in city budget was ‘used to balance the budget.’

Spectrum News reviewed the city council minutes for April 21, 2021. It was not in the budget, instead, it was a loose recommendation with no official vote.

Becker says during the budget workshops in July, the topic of a homeless resource center was not brought up.

“We've had buckets of money that we've tried to earmark or allocate funds to on an unofficial basis,” said Commissioner Kyle Becker. “And we have in the past talked through the Apopka resource center as it's been described, but those those funds, were really just an earmark an informal allocation of funds prior to the city council taking a formal vote, to which from my recollection over the last two or three years, we've never actually formally budgeted the funds that have been described.”

Commissioner Kyle Becker says his priority is that each of the city’s divisions are properly staffed.

“To meet the needs of our residents at large, but this can't go by the wayside,” said Becker. “We can't be forgetful of this topic. Because, again, to have a thriving Apopka, to have a welcoming environment, so that businesses feel like they can have a business that's open without their patrons being affected by aggresive folks that are hanging outside of their establishments. We do have to prioritize it.”

Becker also says it’s important to understand the size and scope of the issue before investing.

“The homelessness transient population with mental health is pervasive here in Apopka as it is, in Central Florida and nationally,” he said. “I would not be truthful, if i said that it's not an issue that we have to address. The beauty of it is we do have these faith-based communities and these nonprofits that really want to do something to service this population. My struggle in the past has been just the detail of what would be involved in going and creating a resource center.”

An Apopka business owner says there’s an urgent need for this homeless resource center and hopes these conversations continue.

Matthew Hutchinson owns Central Florida Tang Soo Do, a martial arts school in Apopka and has lived in town for over 20 years. He’s been in this location at the corner of 441 and Main Street — for 15 months.

“I live here, so I was a salesman and I did this as a hobby in 2008 when the economy crashed, a hobby turned into a profession,” said Hutchinson.

He teaches his students about self-defense. He says his shop is in a prime location downtown and he’s glad conversations continue to help the homeless here.

“We’re not immune to the issues that any mayor city has so instead of just complaining about things I’ve tried to be proactive,” he said.

He goes to meetings organized by church leaders and city officials who talk about a potential Apopka homeless resource center. Hutchinson says at times, homeless people ‘use the restroom’ outside his shop. He thinks this resource center is a must. A place where he can send them to get help.

“We’ve had about four meetings and they’ve all been really positive and I think were headed in the right direction so I think Apopka as we grow up does have a good future,” he said.

There will be a city council meeting tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

