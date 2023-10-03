APOPKA, Fla. — Two juveniles were shot at Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka late Monday.
Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley says three juveniles were at Pop Warner football practice when they got into an argument.
Chief McKinley says one retrieved a gun from their car and then shot the two others.
One was hit in the elbow and the other in the torso.
Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.
Apopka Police say officers took the juvenile accused of firing the gun into custody and the gun was recovered.