TAMPA, Fla. — South Tampa restaurant Salt Shack on the Bay finds itself in the national spotlight as one of three restaurants in Florida, and the only one in Tampa Bay, to make this year's New York Times Restaurant List.

"Jimmy Buffett would have liked this place," the Times writes, praising Salt Shack's views of Old Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg and its menu full of Gulf seafood dishes.

"We feel like we have something really special here," said Salt Shack's chief operating officer, Katherine Horner.

The Times piece marks the latest accolade for the restaurant, which displays previous honors from local "best of" lists.

"They could come and enjoy the view, the vibe, relax, have more of an island feel," said Horner.

NYT said of South Tampa’s Salt Shack on the Bay, “Jimmy Buffett would have liked this place.” It opened in 2019 in an area that used to be known as Rattlesnake Point. While there’s plenty of shelter, there are no walls, making every seat a great spot to enjoy the view. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/H9sLPKjJBf — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) October 3, 2023

Horner came on board as COO in 2021, two years after Salt Shack opened its doors on what used to be known as Rattlesnake Point.

"The founders are third generation Floridians," said Horner. "I'm a native Floridian myself, so we were really excited to just turn this property into something that we could share with the community of South Tampa.

In addition to signature drinks and its Caribbean-inspired menu, Horner credited staff with the restaurant's success.

"We owe it all to the staff," she said. "We're really, really lucky, from the team that's in our kitchen to our leadership team."

Horner said Salt Shack's second location is expected to open in Clermont in January.

Other Florida restaurants that made the Times list are Maty's and Smoke & Dough, both in Miami.