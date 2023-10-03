If you get an alert on your cellphone at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, do not panic — it’s only a test.

What You Need To Know FEMA is conducting tests of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday



The WEA test will be sent to all cellphones while the EAS will be sent to radios and televisions



The message to cellphones will read in English: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed"





A Spanish version of the message will also be sent



In a video message, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell stressed the importance of the system in emergency situations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Federal Communications Commission and wireless carriers, will be conducting tests of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday.

The WEA test will be sent to all cellphones while the EAS will be sent to radios and televisions.

The message to cellphones will read in English: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” A Spanish version of the message will also be sent, depending on device language settings.

The WEA will be broadcast by cell towers for approximately 30 minutes beginning at roughly 2:20 p.m. ET, and all compatible wireless phones are switched on and within range should be able to receive the alert.

The message to radios and televisions will say: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” the agency said in a statement.

In a video message, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell stressed the importance of the system in emergency situations.

“We recognize that in disasters, seconds count,” she said. “Getting alerts out promptly to our communities saves lives.”

“We want to make sure that when it counts, we can keep you informed,” she said, later urging Americans to pay attention for emergency alerts: “The next alert you receive could save your life or the life of the ones you love.”

The Wireless Emergency Alerts system, launched in 2012, is typically used in severe weather or for other public safety information campaigns, like Amber Alerts. It allows officials to send messages targeted to a specific geographic location. Users can receive four types of alerts: