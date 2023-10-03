CANTON, N.C. — J-Ro's Burgers and Subs was a staple lunch place for workers at the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill in Canton.

What You Need To Know Dogwood Health Trust released data about the economic impact of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill closure in June to the area



A local business, J-Ro's Burgers and Subs, has seen some changes since the mill’s closure



The burger shop's sales have dropped 5-10% since the mill closed

“The last couple of months have slowed down a little bit. It has started to pick up here recently, and we expect it to pick a little bit more during leaf season in October,” Randy O’Quinn said.

Since the mill closure in June, things have been a little different at O’Quinn’s shop.

“I think our sales dropped about 5-10%, just in the last couple of months over from last year,” O’Quinn said.

An economic study released from Dogwood Health Trust shows more than $933 million are at jeopardy of leaving the area, between the mill closure, loss of worker spending and a decrease in output by affected industries.

O’Quinn says while sales have been a bit stagnant, he expects that to improve.

“Everybody’s been saying it’s been getting busier downtown in the last few days or so,” O’Quinn said.

He also says business is more scattered throughout the day, instead of the typical 11 a.m. lunch rush.

“It’s taken some time to get used to. It’s definitely been an adjustment for us. We’ve all had to kind of adjust to when the crowds are coming in,” O’Quinn said.

But even with changes, they’re still Canton strong.

“Since the mill’s closed, we’re just going to have to adapt to the way things are coming along, and hopefully it’s going to bring better things to Canton,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn says the community has come together to support his business during this transition.