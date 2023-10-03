TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal fight over Florida's congressional map continues Tuesday with the federal trial over the new maps expected to wrap up this week.

On Monday, lawyers representing voting rights organizations presented their case. Opponents of the current map argue it is both unconstitutional and discriminatory.

They say the GOP-led legislature proposed a map Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed. He proposed his own which redrew boundaries that diluted a majority-Black district.

The case centers around District 5, where critics say Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who is Black, is essentially being drawn out of office by the redistricting.

With Lawson’s district being carved up, the large number of Black voters in his area would then be shifted to conservative districts represented by white Republicans.

DeSantis interjected himself into the redistricting process last year by vetoing the Republican-dominated Legislature’s map that preserved Lawson’s district.



He called a special session, submitted his own map.

In their lawsuit, the voting rights groups claimed the redrawn congressional map violated state and federal voting rights protections for Black voters.

Florida’s population of 22.2 million is 17% Black. Under the new maps, an area stretching about 360 miles from the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean and south from the Georgia border to Orlando in central Florida is only represented by white members of Congress.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says the map was drawn without her party's input.

"Being in the minority party during the 2022 redistricting process was really like being shutout,” Driskell said. “We didn't really have access to the legal counsel that the house had, so that we could get those sorts of questions answered.

“We really had no significant part in drawing the map."

One attorney who is representing the state rejects the very idea the map considered race, saying quote: “The evidence will show the state of Florida both the Governor and the Legislature adopted a map that prioritized compactness and political and geographic boundaries.”