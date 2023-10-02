DALLAS — Travelers coming through the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Terminal A will soon have the option to do some last-minute toy shopping this holiday season.

The toy giant Toys “R” Us will open its first store in an airport this November, according to the parent company WHP Global in a statement. In partnership with Duty Free Americas, the new retail concept is WHP Global’s first step to put the toy empire back on top.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duty Free Americas to introduce the first-ever Toys 'R' Us airport store, an exciting new concept that we believe could roll out in airports around the world,” WHP Global CEO Yehuda Shmidman said in a statement.

Toys “R” Us is just six years out from filing bankruptcy in 2018 due to declining sales that led to the closing of all of its stores. The grand plan for the fallen from grace toy store is to have 24 flagship stores across the U.S. by 2024 with the business partnership with Retail Go Group, according to WHP Group.

Those visiting the new toy store in the world’s second busiest airport can expect to be greeted with a lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, demonstration tables for hands-on play, and a curated selection of toys and games.

After acquiring Toys “R” Us in 2021, WHP Global began an intensive rollout with the opening of a flagship store at the New Jersey American Dream Mall, and through a partnership with Macy’s, Toys “R” Us opened inside of more than 400 department stores nationwide, including four San Antonio locations.